Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) & Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Financial Review

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) and Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Enterprise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Enterprise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 40.76% 11.86% 1.83% Enterprise Bancorp 22.99% 11.58% 0.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and Enterprise Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $787.75 million 4.67 $214.45 million $1.85 12.05 Enterprise Bancorp $162.09 million 2.45 N/A N/A N/A

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats Enterprise Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H. Adcock Jr. in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, AR.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 126 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, and commercial insurance services, as well as wealth management, and trust services. The Company's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Company's primary market area is the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire (Southern Hillsborough and Rockingham counties). Enterprise Bank has 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. The Company is in the process of establishing a branch office in Londonderry, New Hampshire and anticipates that this location will open in early 2022.

