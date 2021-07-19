Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$158.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi purchased 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

EQB opened at C$134.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$139.02. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$68.39 and a 52-week high of C$153.80.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

