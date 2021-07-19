Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,684. Equitable has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 10.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 150.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

