Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.74.

FSM opened at $4.83 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

