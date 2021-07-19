Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 9,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 577,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 323,811 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.85. 245,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,137,041. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

