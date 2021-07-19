Era Swap (ES) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13,259.00

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 95.1% against the US dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Era Swap has a market cap of $8.96 million and $13,259.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Era Swap

Era Swap is a coin. Its launch date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec . The official website for Era Swap is eraswap.life

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Era Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Era Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

