Esker’s (ESKEF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS ESKEF opened at $297.57 on Thursday. Esker has a 52-week low of $243.91 and a 52-week high of $303.15.
About Esker
