Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Increased to $341.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $341.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $299.56.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $328.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $329.56.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 28.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after acquiring an additional 264,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,997,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

