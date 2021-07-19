Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $328.33 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $329.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,997,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,383,000 after acquiring an additional 332,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

