Etsy (ETSY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY):

7/12/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Etsy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $215.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Etsy had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $260.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

ETSY stock opened at $184.42 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,114,044.00. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

