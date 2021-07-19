Eugene I. Lee, Jr. Acquires 452,507 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) major shareholder Eugene I. Lee, Jr. bought 452,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,099,794.36. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eugene I. Lee, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $141.74 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

