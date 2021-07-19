EUNO Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and approximately $3,968.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.06 or 0.01117939 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,261,928,598 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

