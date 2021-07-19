Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head-To-Head Review

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst -63.08% -24.55% -12.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Health Catalyst $188.85 million 13.24 -$115.02 million ($1.64) -34.25

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Health Catalyst.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eventure Interactive and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Health Catalyst 0 0 10 0 3.00

Health Catalyst has a consensus target price of $50.42, suggesting a potential downside of 10.29%. Given Health Catalyst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

