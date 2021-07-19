Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 272,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVK traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 696,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,646. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of -0.87. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

