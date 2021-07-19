EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 7,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,255. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $27.87 and a 1 year high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

