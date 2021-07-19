EXFO Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EXFO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter.

Shares of EXF stock opened at C$7.51 on Monday. EXFO has a 1-year low of C$3.38 and a 1-year high of C$8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.53 million and a P/E ratio of 577.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

