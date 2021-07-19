F5 Networks (FFIV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. F5 Networks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 2.360-2.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $2.36-2.54 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

F5 Networks stock opened at $185.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $116.79 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $205,666.50. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $233,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,756,945.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,065. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

