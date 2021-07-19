F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. F5 Networks has set its Q3 2021 guidance at 2.360-2.540 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $2.36-2.54 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $185.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.09. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

