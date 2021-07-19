Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.
FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.
Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.