Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the stock’s current price.

FN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.54. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,741,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

