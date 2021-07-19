Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Short Interest Update

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 554,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fabrinet has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

