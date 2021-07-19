Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

