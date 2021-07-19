Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 343,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmmi by 415.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Farmmi in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmmi alerts:

Shares of FAMI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,804,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,891,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.45. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.