Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Rating Increased to Buy at Odeon Capital Group

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.51 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Odeon Capital Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Federal National Mortgage Association stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,298,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,450. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.91.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

