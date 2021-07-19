Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $38,657,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,655,000 after purchasing an additional 801,494 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 828.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 323,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 273,894 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHI traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $31.99. 5,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $341.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,799.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,649 shares of company stock worth $1,412,625 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

