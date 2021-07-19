FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FFBW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. 9,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,358. FFBW has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32.

Get FFBW alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FFBW stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 352.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of FFBW worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.