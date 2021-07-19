Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 120.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,829 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000.

FCOM stock opened at $53.70 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10.

