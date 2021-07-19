Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Position Reduced by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321,611 shares during the period. Fiesta Restaurant Group makes up 2.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.30. 1,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

