Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Position Reduced by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 321,611 shares during the period. Fiesta Restaurant Group makes up 2.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.30. 1,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.00 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
