Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $36.73 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.40 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,301 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 154,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

