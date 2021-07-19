Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Insider Steven M. Weddell Sells 25,976 Shares

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $696,416.56.

Shares of FTCV opened at $10.47 on Monday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $15.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.