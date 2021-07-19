Fireball (FIRE) Price Tops $3.85

Fireball (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Fireball coin can now be purchased for $3.85 or 0.00012417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fireball has a market capitalization of $75,819.52 and $382.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fireball has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,716 coins. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Fireball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

