First Foundation Advisors Sells 21,563 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,563 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

BTI stock opened at $39.06 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.38.

Several research firms recently commented on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

