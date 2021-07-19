First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Up 31.5% in June

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 834,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 914.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. First Hawaiian’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

