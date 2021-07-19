First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 181,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,000. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000.

PBSM stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707 shares. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.04.

