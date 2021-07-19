First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,391 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

SPIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,629. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

