First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,569. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.