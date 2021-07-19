First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $592,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $2,976,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $2,425,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth $685,000.

NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,701. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.95.

