First Heartland Consultants Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 141,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 141,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.09. 400,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,839,379. The stock has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

