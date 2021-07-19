First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Purchases 1,500 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$438,625.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$18.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

Shares of FR traded down C$0.40 on Monday, hitting C$15.95. 840,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,724. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market cap of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$12.48 and a 1 year high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Saturday. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.25 to C$25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Majestic Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

