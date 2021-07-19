First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $23.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 55,831 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,886 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

