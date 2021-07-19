First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Cormark

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$1.15 to C$1.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 237.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on First Mining Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

Shares of FF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,562. First Mining Gold has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$268.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.41.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First Mining Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.