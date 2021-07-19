First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of First Republic Bank worth $51,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $195.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.56. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

