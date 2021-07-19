First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,611. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.29.

