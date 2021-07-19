FirstCash (FCFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FirstCash to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FCFS stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $84.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCFS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

