FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 121.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.17.

FSV opened at $180.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.93. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $101.78 and a 1 year high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

