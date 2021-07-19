Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $177.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 52-week low of $107.77 and a 52-week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,496,931. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 71.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 819.3% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

