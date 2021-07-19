Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Now Covered by HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FGSGF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS FGSGF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

