FORA Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Saya Management LP purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,315,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,231,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $186.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

