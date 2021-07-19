FORA Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE:PM opened at $98.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.33. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Drago Azinovic sold 1,500 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,622. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

