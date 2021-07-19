FORA Capital LLC Sells 15,966 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 877.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 9,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $104.15 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

