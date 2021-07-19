FORA Capital LLC Sells 723 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

FORA Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $26,048,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $61.95 on Monday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.93%.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

