Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FSUGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortescue Metals Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

FSUGY opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.07. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

